Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $133.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,473. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

