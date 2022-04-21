Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,548 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,228 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock remained flat at $$54.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 120,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,725. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

