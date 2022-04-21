Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,600 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 94,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $6.63 on Thursday, reaching $168.24. 5,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,584. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.