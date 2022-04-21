Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 318 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 913,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

