Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 371 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,298,000 after purchasing an additional 713,946 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.02. 40,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,866. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

