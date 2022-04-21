Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.36% of PowerFleet worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:PWFL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

