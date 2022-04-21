Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to post sales of $127.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.99 million and the lowest is $116.52 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $113.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $519.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $543.54 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.
DOC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 2,194,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,221. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,874,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,045,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after buying an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
