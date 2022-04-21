PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $99.90

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.90 and last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 1078578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 902.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 417,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after buying an additional 376,134 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 749,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,124,000 after buying an additional 327,531 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $12,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 192,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 78,101 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

