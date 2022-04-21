PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.54 or 0.07375959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,241.01 or 0.99876179 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

