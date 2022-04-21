Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 754.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.