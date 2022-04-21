Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 466,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

PINS stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

