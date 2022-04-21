Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,653 shares of company stock worth $9,624,505 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

