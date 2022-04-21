Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD traded down $10.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.29. 58,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,204. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.