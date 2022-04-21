PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,458. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

