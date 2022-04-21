Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.37

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

PORBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

