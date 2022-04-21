Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.34-19.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.56. Pool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.06 and its 200 day moving average is $489.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pool has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

