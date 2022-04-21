PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

