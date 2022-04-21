PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.44.

NYSE PPG traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,055. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 696.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,607,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

