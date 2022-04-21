PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus lowered PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

