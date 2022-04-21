PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of PREKF opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

