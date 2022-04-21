Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

PFBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

