Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

