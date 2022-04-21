Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,236,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

