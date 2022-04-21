Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.
NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.