Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 291 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,930. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

