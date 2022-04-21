Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $19.32 on Thursday, hitting $321.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.91. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.61.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.