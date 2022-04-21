Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,672 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,562,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.