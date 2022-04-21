Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGML. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,844,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,169. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88.

Several research firms recently commented on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

