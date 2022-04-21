Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.