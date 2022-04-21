Principal Street Partners LLC Has $437,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 225.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $11.79 on Thursday, hitting $591.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $365.29 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.32 and a 200-day moving average of $526.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

