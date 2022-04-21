Principal Street Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $537.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,855. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

