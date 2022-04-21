Principal Street Partners LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $91.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,521.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,443. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,627.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,975.69.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

