Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $342,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 154.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 271,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,003. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.71.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

