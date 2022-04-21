Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 656 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $27.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.15. 1,407,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

