Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

