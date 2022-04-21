Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.16 EPS.

PLD opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.70. Prologis has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

