Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.16 EPS.

PLD traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.04. 23,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

