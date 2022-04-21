Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. Prologis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS.
NYSE:PLD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.54.
In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
