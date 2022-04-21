Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. Prologis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$4.560 EPS.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $174.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.54.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.