ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.44. Approximately 1,283,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 84,267,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

