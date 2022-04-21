ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $13.89

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 229,657 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

