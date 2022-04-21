Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.06. 1,174,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,718. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

