PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.24 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to post $145.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.43 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $697.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.00 million to $741.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870.05 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $910.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,081 shares of company stock worth $1,407,497 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.26. 5,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,330. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.