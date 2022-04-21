Public Mint (MINT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.64 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $13,518.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,889,530 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

