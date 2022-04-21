Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.