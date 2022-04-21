Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 3,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pulmonx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

