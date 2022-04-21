Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $284.40 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.52 or 0.07383763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.45 or 0.99793184 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.