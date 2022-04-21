Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.49 or 0.07372119 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,321.73 or 0.99767460 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

