Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.
PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.46 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.63.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.