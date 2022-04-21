Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.46 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.