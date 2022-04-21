Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.43 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.76.

Shares of FANG opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,391,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $354,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

