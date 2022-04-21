Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASH. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

