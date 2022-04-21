Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RH Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.68 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $338.35 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $313.85 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,720 shares of company stock valued at $138,525,728. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of RH by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 35.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 142.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 376.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

